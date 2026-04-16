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Noticias Locales

Quién es responsable por el choque masivo en el túnel Eisenhower

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Published 3:22 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Aun estamos siguiendo la noticia del choque masivo que ocurrió en la interestatal 70, el cual causo multiples choques cerca del túnel Eisenhower. Ese mismo choque causo que la Interestatal 70 cerrara por cinco horas el martes en la tarde. 

Pero ahora esta abierta una vez más. La pregunta ahora es que les va a pasar a los conductores que fueron víctimas de este choque. Los investigadores están analizando quien va ser el responsable de estos daños. El jueves, un experto nos comenta que este proceso puede tomar meses. 

Un abogado de lesiones, Phil Harding dice que en choques así de grandes tiene que reconstruir la situación para ver exactamente quién es el responsable de todos los daños de propiedad y médicos. 

Por lo tanto, los investigadores estarán analizando los videos, data y todos los automóviles involucrados. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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