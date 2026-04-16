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Noticias Locales

Incendio esta 0 por ciento contenido al sureste de Trinidad

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
Published 3:15 PM

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KTLO)-- Este jueves, nos estamos manteniendo al tanto del incendio que actualmente esta quemando al sureste de Trinidad. Los bomberos de Colorado Springs ahora están asistiendo con el fuego. El cual esta cerca de la frontera de Nuevo México. Ellos fueron enviados después de que el incendio alcanzara los mil acres de quemadura y aún esta 0 por ciento contenido. 

El equipo de 3 bomberos se fueron el miércoles para los condado las animas y han estado trabajando 24 horas al día desde el domingo. Al momento, no hay evacuaciones en lugar. Pero el lago Dorothy aún sigue clausurado.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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