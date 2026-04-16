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El departamento de policía de Colorado Springs elimina un requisito para solicitar empleo

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Published 3:42 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Si usted intentó solicitar un trabajo dentro del Departamento de Policía de Colorado Springs hace una semana necesitabas un titulo universitario. Pero ahora esos requisitos han sido eliminados para los solicitantes. 

 Ahora todo lo que necesitan los solicitantes, es el documento conocido como 'GED'. Lo cual es un certificado que asegura la graduación de la preparatoria. 

Uniformados con el Departamento de policía de Colorado Springs dicen que están eliminando este requisito para ayudar con la demanda de proteger la ciudad y a los ciudadanos. 

 Pero algunos residentes no están a favor de este cambio. Uniformados con el departamento dicen que aun el proceso sigue siento intenso y que demanda mucho de una persona.

Así que no estarán aceptando a cualquier persona. Pero da más oportunidad a que nuevos candidatos soliciten un trabajo dentro del departamento.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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