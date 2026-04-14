Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Incendio sigue activo en el lago Dorothy: Gobernador de Colorado declara un estado de emergencia

By
New
Published 3:47 PM

El Gobernador de Colorado, Jared Polis, acaba de declarar otro desastre por el incendio que esta actualmente quemando en el lago Dorothy. Este ha quemado alrededor de 640 acres y esta 0 por ciento contenido.

Se encuentra a 13 millas al Sur Este de Trinidad en el lago estatal Dorothy. Al momento los equipos están peleando contra el incendio desde el cielo y la tierra, utilizando los helicópteros cuando pueden. 

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.