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Colorado es negado ayuda financiera por el Gobierno Federal

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Published 3:33 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Por la primera vez en 35 años el Gobierno Federal negó dos propuestas de alivio a Colorado por sus declaraciones de desastres naturales.

El primero es por el desastre natural por los incendios Elk y Lee los cuales quemaron en agosto del año pasado. El fuego quemo alrededor de 137,000 acres en el Condado Rio Blanco. Y causo alrededor de 27,000,000 de dólares en daños. El segundo fue por las inundaciones que ocurrieron en octubre del año pasado. 

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Andrea Herrera

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