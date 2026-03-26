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Noticias Locales

Nuevo siniestro en el Condado Huerfano

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Published 3:16 PM

CONDADO HUERFANO, Colo. (KTLO) -- En más noticias locales, los bomberos actualmente están trabajando en el Condado Huerfano para combatir el nuevo incendio que va por el nombre "Turkey".

El Departamento del Alguacil del Condado Huerfano menciona que ellos recibieron información sobre una alerta de incendio después de las dos de la tarde. Ocurrió entre las calles 122 y Ridge. Cinco departamentos de bomberos actualmente están presente en la zona apagando el siniestro.

La ultima actualizacion que tuvimos sobre el fuego era que estaba 80 por ciento contenido y que habia quemado 600 acres. A este tiempo no hay evacuaciones en orden, pero aún se le pide al público que eviten el área. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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