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Hombre con una orden de arresto activa fue encontrado dentro de un ático tomando una siesta

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Published 3:24 PM

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KTLO)-- La búsqueda de un criminal ha finalizado, después de que la policía de  Wheat Ridge detuviera al hombre quien se estaba quedando dentro del ático que una familia.

Según el departamento ellos mencionan que ocurrió a principios de este mes cuando ellos estaban patrullando la zona, ya que vieron el automóvil del criminal estacionado.Después de unas horas los uniformados pudieron ver al hombre entrando a una vivienda. 

El dueño de esa casa les dio permiso la policía para que ingresaran a su vivienda. Al entrar comenzaron a buscar al hombre. Los oficiales utilizaron un drone para buscar al sospechoso. Y ahí fue cuando las cosas se volvieron interesantes.

Los policías lo encontraron escondido en el ático tratando de tomar una siesta y cuándo le preguntaron al hombre qué estaba haciendo, él confirmo que solo intentaba descansar. Él fue detenido y ahora esta en custodia de las autoridades por una orden de arresto activa que tenia.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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