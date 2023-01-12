

Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock

States where gun sales have increased the most since 2011

Pistols for sale in a store.

Although debates on gun control laws—which differ substantially from one state to another—are weakening as the November 2022 electoral hype fades away, gun sales continue to rise.

According to the number of firearm-related background checks performed by the FBI, Black Friday 2022 was the third-highest day for gun sales ever, surpassing the amounts sold on the same dates in 2020 and 2021. (Note: The data does not directly represent a one-to-one correlation between a firearm background check and sale, as it does not include private gun purchases or instances where a carry permit is as an alternative to the background check.)

In some states, gun control laws are in judicial limbo. In Oregon, voters passed Measure 114 in the November elections. The proposal aimed to end the so-called “Charleston loophole,” which allowed buyers to obtain a firearm from a dealer before the background check was complete. It also added the requirement to pass a training course before purchasing a weapon.

Supporters promoted the measure as a way to prevent mass shootings, such as the one that took place in a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, in which a shooter with a criminal record killed nine people. His background check was delayed, thus allowing him to purchase the .45-caliber handgun used to perpetrate the crime.

As of Jan. 9, 2023, Measure 114 remains blocked in an Oregon circuit court by a lawsuit that questions its constitutionality. Meanwhile, in South Carolina, firearms do not have to be registered, and gun owners do not need permits to purchase or carry weapons.

In Washington D.C., where firearm-related background checks have skyrocketed in the last decade, permits are not required to buy rifles, shotguns, or handguns. However, background checks are mandatory for all private sales, and gun buyers must register every firearm they acquire.

Illinois, which has one of the most stringent gun regulations in America, leads the nation in background checks, which suggests the state’s laws are functioning as designed and, despite that fact, people’s desire to arm themselves remains unabated.

With each state in the country addressing the issue of gun ownership and registration in different ways, Stacker consulted data from the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to examine which states have seen the most significant increase in firearm-related background checks between 2011 and 2021. The figures taken into consideration are criminal record requests initiated by an officially licensed Federal Firearms Licensee or criminal justice/law enforcement agency before issuing a purchase or transfer permit.

KatMoy // Shutterstock

#25. Texas

Gun sitting atop 100 dollar bills.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 202.8%

— Checks in 2011: 617,597

— Checks in 2021: 1,870,113

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 1,436,646



JEWEL SAMAD // Getty Images

#24. Missouri

A store owner shows a handgun.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 204.2%

— Checks in 2011: 199,086

— Checks in 2021: 605,570

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 445,110



DmyTo // Shutterstock

#23. Washington

Close up of a person holding a gun on sale.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 207.0%

— Checks in 2011: 228,935

— Checks in 2021: 702,930

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 619,603



CHANDAN KHANNA // Getty Images

#22. Mississippi

Students fire AR-15 semi-automatic rifles during a shooting course.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 207.5%

— Checks in 2011: 96,484

— Checks in 2021: 296,694

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 222,042



damann // Shutterstock

#21. Oklahoma

Aerial view of a gun show.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 214.2%

— Checks in 2011: 121,014

— Checks in 2021: 380,249

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 295,071

Kryuchka Yaroslav // Shutterstock

#20. Vermont

Showcase of a gun shop with rifles.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 218.9%

— Checks in 2011: 16,016

— Checks in 2021: 51,071

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 39,959



Yasemin Yurtman Candemir // Shutterstock

#19. Colorado

Showcase of a gun shop display.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 233.3%

— Checks in 2011: 187,321

— Checks in 2021: 624,251

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 474,871



Hunter Bliss Images // Shutterstock

#18. New Mexico

Black pistol gun on store countertop.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 233.6%

— Checks in 2011: 55,404

— Checks in 2021: 184,807

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 146,184



Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock

#17. Tennessee

Close up of a display of guns for sale in a store.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 252.8%

— Checks in 2011: 262,331

— Checks in 2021: 925,496

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 746,690



Gagarin Iurii // Shutterstock

#16. Wisconsin

A gun in the hands of a young person.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 255.4%

— Checks in 2011: 216,797

— Checks in 2021: 770,432

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 565,119

Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock

#15. South Carolina

Person holds pistol in a gun store.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 266.1%

— Checks in 2011: 126,627

— Checks in 2021: 463,562

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 354,870



Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock

#14. Illinois

Person loads a rifle in a gun shop.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 270.1%

— Checks in 2011: 694,784

— Checks in 2021: 2,571,685

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 3,998,754



Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock

#13. Georgia

Person with store owner choosing handgun in gun shop.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 271.0%

— Checks in 2011: 209,268

— Checks in 2021: 776,297

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 501,896



Dmitri T // Shutterstock

#12. Oregon

Close up of three pistols laying down.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 285.6%

— Checks in 2011: 114,368

— Checks in 2021: 440,999

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 412,741



Nomad_Soul // Shutterstock

#11. Idaho

Person looking at a wall display of guns.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 298.4%

— Checks in 2011: 66,621

— Checks in 2021: 265,432

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 205,491

Roman Zaiets // Shutterstock

#10. Rhode Island

Collection of rifles and carbines on a wall.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 307.0%

— Checks in 2011: 8,582

— Checks in 2021: 34,928

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 24,810



Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock

#9. Ohio

Close up of a person holding a gun in a store.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 310.5%

— Checks in 2011: 201,843

— Checks in 2021: 828,561

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 564,951



Cass Tippit // Shutterstock

#8. Virginia

The gun case in the sporting goods department of a Walmart.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 312.9%

— Checks in 2011: 155,912

— Checks in 2021: 643,707

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 498,195



megaflopp // Shutterstock

#7. Arizona

Rifles on a rack for sale.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 337.0%

— Checks in 2011: 122,097

— Checks in 2021: 533,540

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 446,903



Lutsenko_Oleksandr // Shutterstock

#6. Maryland

A row of hands holding guns in a store.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 384.8%

— Checks in 2011: 54,470

— Checks in 2021: 264,077

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 278,570

carroteater // Shutterstock

#5. Alabama

Gun show sign with an arrow outside.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 464.3%

— Checks in 2011: 159,840

— Checks in 2021: 902,047

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 617,962



Dmitry Markov152 // Shutterstock

#4. Delaware

A person examines samples of firearms.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 485.3%

— Checks in 2011: 11,355

— Checks in 2021: 66,462

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 51,286



YES Market Media // Shutterstock

#3. Florida

Salesperson at a Florida Gun Show.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 577.3%

— Checks in 2011: 241,671

— Checks in 2021: 1,636,929

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 1,255,284



Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#2. New Jersey

Gun store sign on exterior of shop.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 659.9%

— Checks in 2011: 29,093

— Checks in 2021: 221,071

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 152,088



BearFotos // Shutterstock

#1. Washington DC

Portrait of person in gun shop showing rifle.

– Increase in NICS firearm background checks: 62,750.0%

— Checks in 2011: 20

— Checks in 2021: 12,570

– Checks so far in 2022 (as of Nov. 30): 14,491

