NFL’s partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation ‘not changing’ amid sexual assault allegations

(CNN) — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is standing by Shawn Carter, known as Jay-Z, amid allegations the rapper and businessman assaulted a 13-year-old in 2000 with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Jay-Z has denied what he called “heinous” accusations.

“We are aware of the civil allegations and Jay-Z’s really strong response to that,” Goodell said after Wednesday’s league meeting in Irving, Texas.

“We know, obviously, litigation is happening now, but from our standpoint, our relationship is not changing with them including our preparation for the next Super Bowl.”

In 2019, the NFL entered into a long-term partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company in which it will help the league choose artists to perform at games and bring attention to social justice issues.

Goodell said the relationship between the league and Roc Nation has had an impact.

“I think they’re getting incredible comfortable with not just the Super Bowl but other events that they’ve advised us on, helped us with,” he added.

“They’ve been helpful in the social justice area to us on many occasions. They’ve been great partners that have provided a lot of value for us.”

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Combs amended her lawsuit Sunday to include allegations that she was also assaulted by Jay-Z at the same party.

In a statement addressed to CNN, Carter called the allegations “so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

On Monday, Carter’s attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to require Doe to reveal her identity or dismiss the lawsuit.

