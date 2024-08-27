Jannik Sinner advances at US Open, his first match since doping case ruling announced

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Jannik Sinner said it “took some time to get in the rhythm,” but the world No. 1 in men’s tennis advanced to the second round of the US Open with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2 win against American Mackenzie McDonald.

His win Tuesday in New York was Sinner’s first match since his doping case became public knowledge last week – news that shocked the tennis world. Sinner, who avoided suspension after twice testing positive for trace amounts of a banned substance, has said he hasn’t done anything wrong.

He will face another American, Alex Michelsen, in the second round Thursday.

After his match against McDonald, Sinner told reporters he was “curious to see how the reaction of the fans has been.”

“But it has been very positive,” the Italian said. “I was very glad how the support was, also playing against an American. It’s a little bit different.

“I’m happy how I handled those sort of situations; it was not easy. So I think a lot of positive things from (today), and so let’s keep seeing what’s coming in the next round.”

On August 20, it was revealed Sinner avoided a suspension despite twice testing positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid.

Sinner first tested positive for Clostebol at low levels from a sample that was collected March 10 at Indian Wells. A further sample collected eight days later also tested positive, also at low levels. According to Sinner’s representation, the amount was less than a billionth of a gram.

It was ruled Sinner bore “no fault or negligence,” with Sinner saying the positive tests stemmed from “inadvertent contamination of Clostebol” through treatment from his physiotherapist.

The 2024 Australian Open winner also said his physiotherapist, Giacomo Naldi, had been applying an over-the-counter spray to Naldi’s own skin – not on Sinner – to treat a small wound.

On Friday, Sinner said he had split with Naldi and fitness coach Umberto Ferrara because of the incident.

Typically, after a positive test, a player would be handed an automatic provisional suspension, though they have the right to apply to an independent tribunal chair appointed by Sport Resolutions to have that provisional suspension lifted, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

In both instances, the ITIA said, Sinner successfully appealed the provisional suspension, which led to him continuing to play while his case remained under the radar.

“The response from fans, I feel like it has been great,” Sinner said about what it was like to play with the revelation out in the open.

“Also throughout when the news came out, you know, in the practice sessions, there was a lot of support, which I’m very glad and happy about that.

“It is still a little bit, you know, not easy. … Obviously I’m very happy to be here in the position where I am, and then trying just to go day by day, really.”

Sinner was asked Tuesday what he’s heard from other players and what reactions have been like in the locker room.

“Yeah, there are some reaction,” Sinner told reporters. “You know, I cannot really control what they think and what they talk. … I cannot control the players’ reaction, and if I have something to say to someone, I go there privately, because I’m this kind of person. But, look, overall, it has been not bad. So I’m happy about that.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.