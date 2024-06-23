Germany gets stoppage-time goal to top Group A at Euro 2024, Hungary boosts qualification hopes with late goal

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Germany got a stoppage time goal against Switzerland on Sunday to salvage a 1-1 draw and finish top of Group A at Euro 2024, with both team’s securing qualification to the next round of the tournament.

Dan Ndoye opened the scoring midway through the first half in Frankfurt, finishing from close range after a sumptuous cross from Remo Freuler.

However, Niclas Füllkrug equalized late on to rescue a point for the host nation and see it top the group.

The draw means that Germany finishes on seven points after its three games in Group A, two points ahead of Switzerland.

The three-time champion will now play the team which finishes in second place in Group C – one of England, Denmark, Slovenia or Serbia – while Switzerland will face the second-placed team in Group B – Italy, Albania or Croatia.

Elsewhere, Hungary scored a dramatic 100th-minute winner against Scotland to get its first win of the tournament and boost its qualification hopes.

The game was marred by a serious-looking injury to Hungary striker Barnábas Vargas, who was stretchered off in the second half after appearing to collide with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Varga fell to the ground in apparent discomfort after the clash in the Scotland box. The 29-year-old’s teammates could be seen signaling for medical attention to be brought onto the pitch to help Varga. When it arrived, sheets were raised around him while he received treatment.

Cameras showed the team’s captain, Dominik Szoboszlai, seemingly in tears after the incident and later running to carry the stretcher onto the field for Varga.

Varga was eventually taken off the field to applause from those inside Stuttgart Arena.

After Hungary’s victory, the team’s players posed with a shirt bearing Varga’s name on the back in support for the striker.

CNN has contacted the Hungarian FA for an update on Varga’s condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

