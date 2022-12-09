Skip to Content
American journalist Grant Wahl dies at Qatar World Cup

Grant Wahl
By Jessie Yeung, CNN

American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar while covering the World Cup, US Soccer said in a statement.

“The entire US Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” said the statement, posted on the official US Soccer Twitter account. “Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”

US Soccer praised Wahl’s passion and “belief in the power of the game to advance human rights,” and shared its condolences with Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder, and his loved ones.

Gounder reposted the US Soccer statement on Twitter and wrote: “I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl’s soccer family and of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight. I’m in complete shock.”

This is a developing story.

