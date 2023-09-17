Sports Extra: Cale Makar in Pueblo
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar made a trip down to Pueblo on Friday to deliver thirty complete sets of hockey equipment to the Pueblo Bulls Youth Hockey Association.
