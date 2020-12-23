Skip to Content
Avalanche
By
Published 3:26 pm

2020-21 AVALANCHE REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

DENVER – The National Hockey League announced its 2020-21 regular season schedule today, with the Colorado Avalanche set to open the 56-game slate on Wednesday, Jan. 13 against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena.

Colorado’s 56-game schedule will consist entirely of divisional games, as the NHL realigned into four new divisions this year.  The Avs will face fellow West Division foes Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose and Vegas eight times apiece (four home/away).

The January 13th start date will be the third latest to begin a season in franchise history behind the lockout shortened 1994-95 (Jan. 21) and 2012-13 (Jan. 19) campaigns.  The May 8 regular-season finale will be the latest in team history.  In fact, the franchise has played only one regular season game in the month of May – May 3, 1995 vs. Hartford in Quebec.

This year marks the first time that the Avs will face an opponent eight times in a season since 2007-08, when they met each of their Northwest Division foes eight times apiece.  Colorado also played its division rivals eight times each in 2005-06 and 2006-07.   Prior to the franchise relocating, the Quebec Nordiques played their Adams Division opponents eight times each from 1981-82 to 1991-92 and met the expansion Ottawa Senators nine times in 1992-93.

The Avalanche will have nine total road trips, all of which will be either two-game or four-game journeys.  The longest homestand this season is eight games from March 5-20, the club’s longest home stay since Nov. 18 to Dec. 4, 2011 (also eight games).  The Avs are scheduled for seven back-to-back contests in 2020-21.

Colorado has three different stretches in which it plays the same opponent four straight games, Jan. 30-Feb. 4 (Minnesota), Feb. 14-22 (Vegas) and April 30-May 5 (San Jose).  It will be the first time that the Nordiques/Avalanche have ever faced the same opponent in four straight regular-season games.

Start times and broadcast information will be announced in the coming days.

2020-21 Avalanche Regular Season Schedule

Home Games Bold  –  Dates Subject to Change

JANUARY

Wed     Jan. 13      ST. LOUIS

Fri        Jan. 15      ST. LOUIS

Tue       Jan. 19       at Los Angeles

Thu       Jan. 21       at Los Angeles

Fri         Jan. 22       at Anaheim

Sun       Jan. 24       at Anaheim

Tue       Jan. 26      SAN JOSE

Thu      Jan. 28      SAN JOSE

Sat        Jan. 30       at Minnesota

Sun       Jan. 31       at Minnesota

FEBRUARY

Tue       Feb. 2        MINNESOTA

Thu      Feb. 4        MINNESOTA

Sat        Feb. 6         at St. Louis

Sun       Feb. 7         at St. Louis

Tue       Feb. 9        ARIZONA

Thu      Feb. 11      ARIZONA

Sun       Feb. 14       at Vegas

Tue       Feb. 16       at Vegas

Sat        Feb. 20      VEGAS

Mon     Feb. 22      VEGAS

Thu       Feb. 25       at Arizona

Sat        Feb. 27       at Arizona

MARCH

Mon      Mar. 1        at San Jose

Wed      Mar. 3        at San Jose

Fri        Mar. 5       ANAHEIM

Sat        Mar. 6       ANAHEIM

Mon     Mar. 8       ARIZONA

Wed     Mar. 10     ARIZONA

Fri        Mar. 12     LOS ANGELES

Sun       Mar. 14     LOS ANGELES

Thu      Mar. 18     MINNESOTA

Sat        Mar. 20     MINNESOTA

Mon      Mar. 22      at Arizona

Tue       Mar. 23      at Arizona

Thu      Mar. 25     VEGAS

Sat        Mar. 27     VEGAS

Mon     Mar. 29     ANAHEIM

Wed     Mar. 31     ANAHEIM

APRIL

Sat        Apr. 3        ST. LOUIS

Mon      Apr. 5         at Minnesota

Wed      Apr. 7         at Minnesota

Fri         Apr. 9         at Anaheim

Sun       Apr. 11      at Anaheim

Fri        Apr. 16      LOS ANGELES

Sun       Apr. 18      LOS ANGELES

Tue       Apr. 20      ST. LOUIS

Thu       Apr. 22      at St. Louis

Sat        Apr. 24      at St. Louis

Mon      Apr. 26      at Vegas

Wed      Apr. 28      at Vegas

Fri        Apr. 30      SAN JOSE

MAY

Sat        May 1        SAN JOSE

Mon      May 3         at San Jose

Wed      May 5         at San Jose

Fri         May 7         at Los Angeles

Sat        May 8         at Los Angeles

Home / News / NHL

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content