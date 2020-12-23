2020-21 AVALANCHE REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
DENVER – The National Hockey League announced its 2020-21 regular season schedule today, with the Colorado Avalanche set to open the 56-game slate on Wednesday, Jan. 13 against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena.
Colorado’s 56-game schedule will consist entirely of divisional games, as the NHL realigned into four new divisions this year. The Avs will face fellow West Division foes Anaheim, Arizona, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose and Vegas eight times apiece (four home/away).
The January 13th start date will be the third latest to begin a season in franchise history behind the lockout shortened 1994-95 (Jan. 21) and 2012-13 (Jan. 19) campaigns. The May 8 regular-season finale will be the latest in team history. In fact, the franchise has played only one regular season game in the month of May – May 3, 1995 vs. Hartford in Quebec.
This year marks the first time that the Avs will face an opponent eight times in a season since 2007-08, when they met each of their Northwest Division foes eight times apiece. Colorado also played its division rivals eight times each in 2005-06 and 2006-07. Prior to the franchise relocating, the Quebec Nordiques played their Adams Division opponents eight times each from 1981-82 to 1991-92 and met the expansion Ottawa Senators nine times in 1992-93.
The Avalanche will have nine total road trips, all of which will be either two-game or four-game journeys. The longest homestand this season is eight games from March 5-20, the club’s longest home stay since Nov. 18 to Dec. 4, 2011 (also eight games). The Avs are scheduled for seven back-to-back contests in 2020-21.
Colorado has three different stretches in which it plays the same opponent four straight games, Jan. 30-Feb. 4 (Minnesota), Feb. 14-22 (Vegas) and April 30-May 5 (San Jose). It will be the first time that the Nordiques/Avalanche have ever faced the same opponent in four straight regular-season games.
Start times and broadcast information will be announced in the coming days.
Home Games Bold – Dates Subject to Change
JANUARY
Wed Jan. 13 ST. LOUIS
Fri Jan. 15 ST. LOUIS
Tue Jan. 19 at Los Angeles
Thu Jan. 21 at Los Angeles
Fri Jan. 22 at Anaheim
Sun Jan. 24 at Anaheim
Tue Jan. 26 SAN JOSE
Thu Jan. 28 SAN JOSE
Sat Jan. 30 at Minnesota
Sun Jan. 31 at Minnesota
FEBRUARY
Tue Feb. 2 MINNESOTA
Thu Feb. 4 MINNESOTA
Sat Feb. 6 at St. Louis
Sun Feb. 7 at St. Louis
Tue Feb. 9 ARIZONA
Thu Feb. 11 ARIZONA
Sun Feb. 14 at Vegas
Tue Feb. 16 at Vegas
Sat Feb. 20 VEGAS
Mon Feb. 22 VEGAS
Thu Feb. 25 at Arizona
Sat Feb. 27 at Arizona
MARCH
Mon Mar. 1 at San Jose
Wed Mar. 3 at San Jose
Fri Mar. 5 ANAHEIM
Sat Mar. 6 ANAHEIM
Mon Mar. 8 ARIZONA
Wed Mar. 10 ARIZONA
Fri Mar. 12 LOS ANGELES
Sun Mar. 14 LOS ANGELES
Thu Mar. 18 MINNESOTA
Sat Mar. 20 MINNESOTA
Mon Mar. 22 at Arizona
Tue Mar. 23 at Arizona
Thu Mar. 25 VEGAS
Sat Mar. 27 VEGAS
Mon Mar. 29 ANAHEIM
Wed Mar. 31 ANAHEIM
APRIL
Sat Apr. 3 ST. LOUIS
Mon Apr. 5 at Minnesota
Wed Apr. 7 at Minnesota
Fri Apr. 9 at Anaheim
Sun Apr. 11 at Anaheim
Fri Apr. 16 LOS ANGELES
Sun Apr. 18 LOS ANGELES
Tue Apr. 20 ST. LOUIS
Thu Apr. 22 at St. Louis
Sat Apr. 24 at St. Louis
Mon Apr. 26 at Vegas
Wed Apr. 28 at Vegas
Fri Apr. 30 SAN JOSE
MAY
Sat May 1 SAN JOSE
Mon May 3 at San Jose
Wed May 5 at San Jose
Fri May 7 at Los Angeles
Sat May 8 at Los Angeles
