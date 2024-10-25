Panthers without starting WRs Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen for Sunday’s game at Denver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will be without starting wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen when he returns to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Johnson, who has been the subject of trade rumors, was ruled out after missing practice all week with a rib injury. Thielen has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury, but was eligible to return to action this week.

Rookie Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Coker are expected to get the majority of reps at wide receiver, while the Panthers (1-6) likely will lean heavily on a run game led by Chuba Hubbard.

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton, who has started the last five games, is doubtful after suffering a sprained right thumb in a car accident on Tuesday. Dalton has not practiced all week and is not expected to be activated because of his inability to grip the football. Jack Plummer, who is currently on the practice squad, would likely be Carolina’s backup quarterback.

The Panthers have also ruled out safeties Nick Scott (hamstring), Jammie Robinson (knee) and Jordan Fuller (hamstring), and linebacker D.J. Wonnum (quadriceps) for Sunday.

Rookie running back Jonathan Brooks, the team’s second-round draft pick, is unlikely to make his NFL debut as he is listed as doubtful while still recovering from an ACL injury he sustained last season at Texas.

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (back), linebackers Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) and Josey Jewell (hamstring), tackles Taylor Moton (elbow) and Yosh Nijman (knee), defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (knee) and safety Sam Franklin (foot) are listed as questionable.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL