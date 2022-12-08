Andersson’s 3rd-period goal helps Flames beat Wild 5-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored a tiebreaker at 15:57 of the third period and had two assists as the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3. Tyler Toffoli scored twice, including an empty-netter, and Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman added goals for Calgary. Elias Lindholm had three assists for the Flames, who won their third straight. Dan Vladar gave up two goals on his first three shots before settling in and finishing with 25 saves in his fourth straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov extended his goal streak to an NHL-leading seven games for the Wild. Mason Shaw and Jon Merrill also scored for Minnesota, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Marc-Andre Fleury had 22 saves as his record fell to 9-6-1.

