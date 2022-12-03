SALT LAKE CITY — Led by Kruz Perrott-Hunt’s 26 points, the South Dakota Coyotes defeated the BYU Cougars 69-68. Rudi Williams led BYU with 20 points. The Coyotes improved to 5-4 with the win and the Cougars fell to 5-4.

