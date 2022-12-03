Poole scores 30 points with seven 3s off bench, Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 30 points with a season-high seven 3-pointers to take some pressure off Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111. Zach LaVine’s 3-pointer with 2:27 to play got Chicago within 110-109 before Draymond Green answered from deep moments later on the other end.Splash Brother Klay Thompson added 26 points with a key 3-pointer with 6:03 to play on a pass from Curry after Chicago had pulled within 105-101. Curry scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and six assists playing in foul trouble.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.