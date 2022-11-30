Powell scores 32 as Clippers rally past Blazers 118-112

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Norman Powell scored 22 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112. Reggie Jackson had 24 points and 12 assists, helping the Clippers to their second straight win. Ivica Zubac added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles trailed 95-82 after three quarters, but outscored Portland 36-17 in the final period. Powell, a reserve, was 7 for 9 from the field in the fourth. Portland wasted a terrific performance by Simons, who made nine 3-pointers and scored 37 points. Jerami Grant had 32 points.

