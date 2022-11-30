Marquette’s defense overwhelms No. 6 Baylor in 96-70 win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points and Marquette capitalized on a dominant start from its defense to roll past No. 6 Baylor 96-70 in the Big 12-Big East Battle. Marquette raced to a 51-25 halftime lead thanks to a 24-0 edge in points off turnovers. Baylor already had a season-high 16 turnovers by halftime and finished with 20. The margin never dropped below 22 points in the second half. This was the highest-ranked team Marquette has beaten under second-year coach Shaka Smart. Marquette owns a 7-6 record against Top 25 teams under Smart.

