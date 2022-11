BYU makes program-record 19 3s in 100-70 victory

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jaxson Robinson and Gideon George scored 15 points each and BYU made a program-record 19 3-pointers in beating Westminster (Utah) 100-70 on Tuesday night. The Cougars (5-3) made 19 of 37 3-point attempts, led by Robinson, who was 5 of 8 from the arc. BYU was 13 of 18 from distance in the first half when the Cougars took a 63-26 lead. Rudi Robinson added 14 points, Noah Waterman 13 and Tanner Toolson 10 for BYU. Taylor Miller scored 16 points and Pierce Sterling 14 for Westminster.

