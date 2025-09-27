Skip to Content
Air Force Football

Szarka sets school record, but Air Force falls to Hawaii

By
Published 11:15 PM

Liam Szarka continued his remarkable play by recording 417 total yards, the most ever by an Air Force quarterback. It wasn't enough, however, as Hawaii tallied 535 total yards on its way to a 44-35 win.

Hawaii converted 14/19 third downs and became the third straight team to score at least 44 points on the Falcon defense.

Despite the loss, Air Force has managed at least 30 points in every game this season. Szarka converted 10/12 pass attempts for 278 yards and 3 touchdowns, with one interception. He also rushed 17 times for 139 yards.

The Falcons will travel to Navy next week.

Article Topic Follows: Air Force Football
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

