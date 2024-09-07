Air Force falls to San Jose State

US AIR FORCE ACADMEY, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was another wobbly performance by the Air Force offense. Another stellar defensive effort couldn't save the Falcons as they fell to San Jose, 17-7.

"I thought our effort was really, really good," coach Troy Calhoun said after the game. "You're looking at a number of guys, really just how many guys haven't played a whole lot of college football... But just the execution down in, down out, clearly has to be better.

I know we got a tough one... seven days from now going down to Baylor. We really, really got to work on Air Force."

The Falcons managed just 197 yards of offense, and turned the ball over twice. Their lone score came in the first quarter, following a Jerome Gaillard interception, which he returned 41 yards (a personal foul penalty added 15 additional yards to the return).

Starting at the Spartans 14 yard line, Air Force needed 4 plays to reach the end zone. Cade Harris scored on a 6-yard run on 4th and 2 to even the score at 7. Otherwise, the Falcons offense generated very little.

The Air Force defense was strong once again, especially after the first quarter, but it wasn't enough to overcome the team's offensive struggles.

Air Force is 1-1, and will face Baylor in Waco, Texas in week 3.