Air Force hosts Pro Day

Six Air Force football players took part in the team's Pro Day, a chance for each player to make an impression on NFL scouts ahead of the NFL Draft next month.

This is the closest these players have come to achieving every football player's dream of reaching the NFL.

"I've been dreaming about this since I was five years old, since I could really hold a football in my hand," said linebacker and Jim Thorpe award winner Trey Taylor. "That's I really start playing the sport. For that dream to come to fruition, I could not be happier."

It was also a chance for the players to show the scouts that Air Force athletes can play with the best of them.

"After finishing out with a good season again for the last four or five years... We were all amped up, and ready to go out there, and show what we could do," said running back John Lee Eldridge.

"We're always doubted," said defensive end Bo Richter. "Nobody treats us like we're in the conversation with with the great athletes. And I feel like we definitely are. Always the underdog. That's our mentality. And I think it catapults us to greater heights."

