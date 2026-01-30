Falcons rally for 5-2 win over Sacred Heart

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Will Dawson scored two goals and Dominik Wasik made 28 saves as Air Force beat Sacred Heart, 5-2, in an Atlantic Hockey America game Friday, Jan. 30, at the Cadet Ice Arena.

Air Force (12-11-2 overall, 8-8-1 AHA) started the game on a power-play after SHU was called for a delay of game following warm-ups. After a penalty on the Falcons, Sacred Heart scored on the ensuing 4-on-4. The Pioneers capitalized on an Air Force turnover as Noah Ellis set up Felix Trudeau for a one-timer from the right circle just 1:56 into the game.

Early in the second period, the Falcons had a goal disallowed due to offsides. The Falcons did tie the game at 6:40 of the second period as Dawson netted his first of the game. Nick Sajevic won a faceoff in the offensive zone and Sam Stitz’s shot was saved. Dawson cleaned up the rebound to tie the game at 1-1.

Late in the second, SHU regained the lead on the power play. Mikey Adamson’s shot got through traffic and was saved, but Reid Pabich scored for a 2-1 lead at 14:30. The Falcons tied the game with five seconds left in the period as Dawson tied his career high with his second goal. Brendan Gibbons sent the puck to Nolan Cunningham on the left side. Cunningham’s cross-ice pass set up Dawson’s one-timer for his seventh of the season.

Early in the third period, freshman Cole Christian scored his third of the season just 1:54 into the period. Chris Hedden forced a turnover in his own end and Christian and Charles Panchisin had a 2-on-1. Panchisin set up Christian for his first career game-winner. With 2:04 left, SHU pulled the goalie for the extra attacker. Air Force blocked two shots and then Will Staring cleared a puck from behind his own net. Sajevic won the race at the far blue line and dove for the loose puck. While sliding on the ice, Sajevic swatted the puck into the empty net with 48 seconds left. With eight seconds left, Panchisin forced a turnover gained the zone, scoring his first career goal to make the final score 5-2.

Air Force outshot Sacred Heart, 43-30. Air Force’s 43 shots on goal are a season high. SHU was 1-for-4 on the power play and killed all three of Air Force’s advantages. Freshman Teagan Kendrick had 38 saves for the Pioneers.

“Sacred Heart came out ready to play and they jumped us early,” head coach Frank Serratore said. “We were chasing the game a bit, but I felt like we turned the game in the second half of the first period. We played with a lot of spirit tonight. Our player of the game was Wasik, he plays big and sound and he bailed us out, that’s what great goaltenders do. That’s a really talented team, but I’m so proud of our guys for finding a way to win this game.”

Air Force and Sacred Heart (13-9-3, 9-5-3) conclude the two-game league series on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 5:05 pm MT at Cadet Ice Arena.