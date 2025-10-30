Skip to Content
Sports

Sand Creek vs Grand Junction

By
New
Published 10:58 PM

The Sand Creek Scorpions lost to the Grand Junction Tigers, 56-13.

Sand Creek finishes the regular season with a 9-1 record.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Jump to comments ↓

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.