Broncos kick off East Coast road trip with big win that could jumpstart them after rough start

By ARNIE MELENDREZ STAPLETON

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ first-ever 10-day Eastern road trip features two early kickoffs and a week’s stay at a luxury resort in the Allegheny Mountains where one of the attractions is a massive underground bunker that was meant to serve as an emergency shelter for the U.S. Congress during the Cold War.

Accordingly, they took a bunker mentality with them on the trip that began with a convincing 26-7 thumping of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This after an 0-2 start.

Instead of flying back to Denver, the Broncos traveled to The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, where coach Sean Payton took the New Orleans Saints for training camp from 2014-16.

They’re going through their normal weekly routine ahead of their game against the New York Jets next weekend.

“Yeah, we’re exactly like we’re back in Denver relative to our times,” Payton said. “We just don’t deal with the time change now.”

And they’ll likely take in some of the 35 retail shops, 20 restaurants and lounges if not the five championship golf courses — and that massive doomsday bunker built seven stories underground in 1962 to house Congress in the event of a nuclear attack on Washington, D.C. It remained top secret for three decades but now is an attraction with daily tours.

This marks just the seventh time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger that the Broncos have had consecutive games in the Eastern Time Zone with early kickoffs.

Before departing Denver, Payton said he hoped this trip will mirror what the Saints did in 2017, when they started 0-2 before winning at Carolina in Week 3 then flying to London, where the Saints beat the Miami Dolphins to turn around their season.

“There’s a little bit of déjà vu,″ Payton said. “It was kind of like a two-game road trip. In other words, we were going to be gone and not coming back ... and this week sets up a little like that.”

What’s working

For the first time this season, everything. From Payton’s play-calling to the ground game to the passing game. The defense has been stout all season, allowing 15.3 points per game, and the special teams have been outstanding. Finally, the offense caught up.

Although rookie Bo Nix has now gone three games without a touchdown pass, he ran nine times for 47 yards and a score, completed 25 of 36 passes for 216 yards and avoided turnovers for the first time.

What needs help

The Broncos need a run of good fortune in the health department. After beginning the season with four players on injured reserve — S Delarrin Turner-Yell (knee), LB Drew Sanders (Achilles), CB Damarri Mathis (ankle) and OT Quinn Bailey (ankle) — the Broncos have watched four key contributors go on IR so far this season — OLB Baron Browning (foot), RT Mike McGlinchey (knee), RB Audric Estime (ankle) and S JL Skinner (ankle).

Stock up

Dondrea Tillman collected a pair of sacks in his NFL debut. Brought up from the practice squad with Browning injured, Tillman, who played 20 of Denver’s 57 defensive snaps, dropped Baker Mayfield in the third and fourth quarters. Tillman played three years for the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions and signed with the Broncos over the summer. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster but signed on with Denver’s practice squad.

“We weren’t going to just let the other three (edge rushers) play 60 snaps or 50 snaps,” Payton said. “A guy like that was coming up, he’s got to be playing in the kicking game and then getting snaps on defense. I was pleased with his effort. He’s strong. I’ve mentioned earlier in the week, we’ve seen a lot from him. I was excited to see him take advantage of the opportunity.”

Stock down

RB1 Javonte Williams struggled again with just 12 yards on five carries and fumbled the ball away once. RB2 Jaleel McLaughlin gained 7 yards on five carries, although he did score a touchdown. So far, Williams is averaging 2.16 yards a carry (24 for 52) and McLaughlin is averaging 2.2 yards (18 for 40).

Tyler Badie, who gained 16 yards on his one carry in Week 2 with Estime sidelined, led Denver with 70 yards on nine carries Sunday. That gives him an 8.6-yard average.

Injuries

The Broncos placed Browning on injured reserve over the weekend because of the foot injury he suffered in Week 2 against Pittsburgh.

Key number

0 — touchdown throws by Nix through tree games.

Next steps

The Broncos wrap up their 10-day, two-game Eastern swing with a game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday.

