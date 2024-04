Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle received his Gold Glove Award prior to the team's season-opening win over the Rays.

Doyle has established himself as perhaps the best defensive center fielder in baseball, not just the National League.

"It's huge," Doyle said. "I got pretty emotional watching it on the big screen. Just a lot of hard work and dedication throughout the years in my life, playing baseball and it paid off with that award."