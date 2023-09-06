Renewal of the Nebraska-Colorado rivalry becomes one of nation’s must-see games in Week 2

BY ERIC OLSONUpdated 8:55 AM MDT, September 6, 2023Share

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes stampeded to the forefront of college football with their dizzying opening performance, and now fans and non-fans alike want to see what they do next.

It will be a grand stage for Saturday’s home opener in Boulder. The Buffs (1-0) are featured for the second straight week on Fox’s Big Noon game, they are in the AP Top 25 this week at No. 22 and the opponent is former longtime Big Eight and Big 12 rival Nebraska (0-1).

All eyes will be on Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, to see what he does for an encore after throwing for 510 yards and four touchdowns against TCU. Will two-way phenom Travis Hunter be able to be on the field for over 120 plays again? And will freshman sensation running back Dylan Edwards be able to get the ground game going after he starred as a pass-catcher last week?

Nebraska fans would love nothing more than seeing the Cornhuskers spoil the party at Folsom Field. The teams are in the middle of a four-game nonconference series that started in 2018, and the Huskers have lost the first two meetings. A win here would give an early boost to first-year coach Matt Rhule’s effort to bring back the program.

