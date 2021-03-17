Justin Hart

Radio-team

Justin comes to KRDO after after spending the last 15 years in southern Colorado following his stint as an decorative active duty soldier at Fort Carson.

He's a native of Baton Rouge Louisiana, and that's where he as a young child developed his passion for media. Justin first got into radio when he was 15 years old working as a producer for Denham Springs High School football and basketball games on WBIU radio.

He also had the privilege to produce LSU women's sports content when the station was sold to Gulfstar Communications and became part of the LSU Sports Network. Justin has interviewed prominent figures such as broadcasting legend Don Criqui, former heavyweight champion boxer Evander Holyfield and legendary college football coach Eddie Robinson.

Justin is married with three daughters and is a graduate of Colorado State University