Dan Cochell

Radio-team

When the opportunity was presented to me, I was excited to rejoin KRDO NewsRadio. I have a long history with the radio and TV station dating back to 2004. News has always been an important part of my life as I’ve been in broadcasting for more than 34 years.

Most recently, I’ve been sharing my love of broadcasting with the next generation, teaching the Broadcasting courses at Falcon Middle School while working at KOA NewsRadio in Denver.

I will be anchoring KRDO NewsRadio’s Afternoon News from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. weekly.