Judge Aileen Cannon says Justice Department can’t share Trump classified documents report with Congress

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday extended the hold she has placed blocking the Justice Department from sharing special counsel Jack Smith’s report on his investigation into President Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified documents with members of Congress.

Her order took some jabs at the prosecutors representing to the position of former Attorney General Merrick Garland, accusing them of misleading her at a court hearing Friday and asserting that they’ve failed to live up to the “special role” they play in the criminal justice system.

Before Trump’s inauguration, Garland sought to share the report privately with a small group of lawmakers on the condition that they do not disclose what they learn from it.

On Tuesday, Cannon embraced arguments put forward by Trump’s former co-defendants Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira – two employees of his charged with obstruction-related crimes – that even limited disclosure could prejudice them if their cases ever went to trial. Cannon dismissed the prosecution last summer on the grounds that Smith was unconstitutionally appointed, but that ruling is on appeal, leaving the possibility that the charges could be revived.

“The bare wishes of one Attorney General with ‘limited time’ in office to comply with a non-existent ‘historical practice’ of releasing Special Counsel reports in the pendency of criminal proceedings is not a valid reason,” Cannon wrote.

“And surely it does not override the obvious constitutional interests of Defendants in this action and this Court’s duty to protect the integrity of this proceeding.”

