NY judge says Trump will face no penalties in his criminal hush money case but upholds conviction

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump will face no legal penalties for his conviction in the hush money case, a New York judge ruled Friday.
Judge Juan Merchan, however, upheld Trump’s conviction in the case, rejecting the president-elect’s effort to throw out the jury’s verdict because of his reelection in November.
Merchan set a sentencing hearing for January 10, but indicated the case is essentially over. The judge said Trump can appear virtually or in person.
Trump was found guilty by a jury in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
Trump’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. They have previously indicated they would appeal any effort to sentence him prior to Inauguration Day on January 20.
A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment.
