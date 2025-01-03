NY judge says Trump will face no penalties in his criminal hush money case but upholds conviction



By Kara Scannell, Paula Reid and Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump will face no legal penalties for his conviction in the hush money case, a New York judge ruled Friday.

Judge Juan Merchan, however, upheld Trump’s conviction in the case, rejecting the president-elect’s effort to throw out the jury’s verdict because of his reelection in November.

Merchan set a sentencing hearing for January 10, but indicated the case is essentially over. The judge said Trump can appear virtually or in person.

Trump was found guilty by a jury in May on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Trump’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. They have previously indicated they would appeal any effort to sentence him prior to Inauguration Day on January 20.

A spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment.

