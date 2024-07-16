Giuliani has ‘no regrets’ about defaming 2020 election workers

By Kaitlan Collins and Marshall Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he has “no regrets” about falsely accusing two Georgia election workers of rigging the 2020 election.

“I have no regrets at all. I’m on the side of justice, right and truth,” Giuliani said in an interview Tuesday on the convention floor of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where he repeated his past denials of having defamed anyone.

The former New York City mayor and onetime attorney to former President Donald Trump, who isn’t an expected speaker at the convention this week, compared his legal plight to “the Japanese internment during the second war,” referring to World War II.

In December, Giuliani was ordered to pay $148 million to the election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. His bankruptcy case was dismissed last week, so Freeman and Moss – as well as other creditors – can start trying to seize his assets.

Moss and Freeman plan to immediately pursue those assets, their attorney Rachel Strickland told CNN’s “The Source” on Friday.

Giuliani attacked the federal judges who oversaw the defamation case filed by the two election workers, as well as his bankruptcy case, calling the judges “bloodthirsty” and “ridiculous.”

Giuliani also falsely claimed Freeman and Moss’ legal bills were being “all paid for by (President Joe) Biden.”

The mother and daughter were represented pro bono by a prominent law firm and an advocacy group called Protect Democracy, which has pursued Giuliani and others who tried to subvert the 2020 election.

Their case provided a searing glimpse into the harassment election workers suffered while prominent Trump supporters spread lies about the 2020 election.

Giuliani is separately fighting criminal charges in Arizona and Georgia related to Trump’s efforts to undermine his electoral loss, and he has pleaded not guilty in both cases. Earlier this month, he also lost his law license in New York because he had pushed false information in court challenging the election results on behalf of Trump.

