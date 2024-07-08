RNC panel approves new Trump-backed platform softening abortion and same-sex marriage language

By Kristen Holmes and Daniel Strauss, CNN

(CNN) — The panel charged with crafting and producing a platform for the Republican National Committee has adopted a scaled-back document that softened language on abortion and same-sex marriage, Donald Trump’s campaign announced Monday.

The new party platform, which was quickly approved Monday by the RNC platform committee, reflects the former president’s broader policy agenda on a range of issues as the presumptive Republican nominee continues to reshape the party in his third run for the White House. Trump approved the updated platform earlier in the day, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

On abortion, the language in the new platform mirrors Trump’s position in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade that restrictions should now be left to the states.

“We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights,” a draft document obtained by CNN reads. The new platform does not mention a national abortion ban, a policy some social conservatives wanted to see included, but which the former president has publicly said he opposes.

After the platform was released, a leading anti-abortion group, SBA Pro-Life America, issued a statement saying that the platform reaffirms the party’s “commitment to protect life through the 14th Amendment.”

The updated platform, which is called “America First: A Return to Common Sense,” also no longer defines marriage as between “one man and one woman.”

And instead of putting an emphasis on reducing the national debt, the platform calls to “end inflation” and “Make America Affordable Again.” The document also outlines Trump’s stance on Social Security and Medicare, affirming the former president’s stance against cutting benefits.

The new platform amplifies rhetoric Trump frequently uses on the campaign trail, with a focus on immigration, calling for the border to be sealed. It also calls for ending “the weaponization of government against the American people.”

The platform was approved by an overwhelming vote of 84-18 during a closed-door vote, according to the source.

The platform will be taken up at the full party convention, which begins in Milwaukee next week.

