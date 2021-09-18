Rep. Lee Zeldin announces he was diagnosed with leukemia last fall and is in remission

CNN - US Politics

By Daniella Diaz and Rachel Janfaza, CNN

Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is running for governor of New York, said in a statement Saturday he was diagnosed with early-stage chronic myeloid leukemia last November, began treatment “with an immediately positive response and no side effects” and is now in remission.

“Over the last 9 months, I have achieved complete remission, am expected to live a normal life, and my doctor says I currently have no evidence of this disease in my system,” Zeldin said in a statement. “My health is phenomenal and I continue to operate at 110%.”

The four-term congressman, who represents the 1st Congressional District on Long Island, added that he has been traveling across the state while campaigning for governor.

“I’m once again criss-crossing New York State in our campaign for Governor, hitting Monroe, Wayne, and Ontario Counties yesterday, and Jefferson, Lewis, and Hamilton Counties today. At no point have we slowed down at all and my lowest gear is always ALL IN,” he said.

Zeldin also said that he has “not missed any Army Reserve Duty as a result of this diagnosis.”

“Successfully treated early chronic myeloid leukemia is now a chronic disease, which carries a normal life expectancy,” Zeldin’s hematologist, Dr. Jeffrey Vacirca, said in the statements released by Zeldin’s campaign and congressional office.

The congressman thanked medical professionals “who have not only treated me these past several months, but who pour their heart and soul into treating so many others in need of their expertise, energy, and passion.”

A staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Zeldin announced his plans to run for governor in April, saying that then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has since resigned, “has got to go.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.