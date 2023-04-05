Mobolade and Williams eye endorsements, as they look to secure Mayor’s Office

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--With the final two candidates now set for the Colorado Springs Mayoral Runoff, some questions loom larger than others.

Will first-round top vote-getter Yemi Mobolade come out on top, or was his initial success a product of a crowded field that spread out the conservative vote amongst a laundry list of candidates?

Mobolade and Wayne Williams' political backgrounds couldn't be more different. One has spent their career in elected office. The other has never run for public office.

Less than 24 hours after securing the top spot, Mobolade is just as surprised as you that he secured nearly 30% of the vote.

"We were blown (away). We were equally surprised," he said Wednesday.

While Mobolade says he's an Independent, he does have both Liberal and Conservative views. But history may not be on his side.

In 2011, Liberal Richard Skorman won the first round of the Colorado Springs Mayoral Election. Then he lost by 14% in the runoff to Republican Steve Bach.

Mobolade is adamant the city has changed and wants to switch up the status quo downtown.

"That was how many years ago, 12 years ago?" Yemi continued. "Let me ask you a question. Do you use Windows 95?"

Still, he says he knows it's important to get third-place finisher Sallie Clark's endorsement.

Clark conceded Wednesday night, saying she is not ready to endorse anybody yet.

KRDO asked Mobolade if he expects Clark's endorsement.

"Possibly, I hope so. I can't speak to what (Clark) would do, but I will be connecting with my contenders on our mutual love for the city."

Despite the race getting nasty at times between Williams and Clark and their supporters, KRDO asked Williams if he wanted, or needed Clark's endorsement.

"I'm going to try and seek everyone's endorsement," Williams said. "I think we need to come together both for the runoff, but ultimately as a city."

Williams added that gaining more than 50% of the vote is not all about getting Clark's endorsement and her supporters. Though, if she calls him, he says he'll ask for her endorsement.

Williams points out that almost one-third of voters didn't pick him, Clark, or Mobolade.

As for why he and Clark may have fallen behind Mobolade in the first round, Williams says, "I believe that there were a number of Conservatives who had a host of candidates to chose from, and that split up some of that vote."