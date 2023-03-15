Housing and development at the center of City Council race, as developers pour in money

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Housing and development have become some of the biggest topics in the upcoming Colorado Springs election.

Last week, KRDO highlighted multiple ties between local developers and the mayoral race.

Related Stories

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Sallie Clark’s large campaign donations.

Developer says Colorado Springs mayoral race will cost $1 million, supports Wayne Williams

But, those types of campaign donations are also pouring into the District 3 City Council race.

"I am not for development, nor am I anti-development," District 3 candidate Michelle Talarico says.

Talarico is the long-time owner of a local catering business. She's built a platform of furthering fire mitigation efforts and emergency preparedness

"I believe it's our job to truly study mitigation plans, to enable our residents to have rebates and incentives to do the right things for their home."

But she's also enjoying strong support from developers, and people with ties to the industry. Campaign finance filings show her contributors include people associated with Vantage Homes, Classic Homes, Norwood Development Group, Schuck Chapman, Classic Consulting, CRP Architects, Groundworks Holdings LLC, the Apartment Association of Colorado Springs, and the Housing and Building Association of Colorado Springs.

Filings show that at least $20,000 of the more than $37,000 she has collected has come from those with an interest in future growth.

Talarico points out that some of the developers are customers of her catering business, and that is why some may be supporting her.

"I do have a few donations from Norwood and from Classic Homes," Talarico said. She denied that the development groups would ever influence her vote if she made it on Colorado Springs City Council

"Never," she says. "I would 100% recuse myself if ever there was an issue."

Her opponent, Scott Hiller is putting an emphasis on preserving parks and open spaces. According to his campaign website, he's a supporter of extending the city's trails and open space tax.

KRDO reached out to Hiller Wednesday, but he wasn't able to meet for an interview.

His list of contributors is far different than Talarico's, and it's much smaller as well.

He's raised just a bit more than $3,000.

Likely not a surprise, as he openly opposes "out of control growth," while worrying about a lack of water resources.

Talarico though says it's about balance.

"Development is such a hot topic issue because If we don't grow, we die," she says.