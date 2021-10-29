El Paso County Republicans oppose new mural at a District 11 high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a mural that's been in the works for a couple of years, but just before it's set to be unveiled at a District 11 high school, some are already calling for it to be brought down.

The mural inside Palmer High School is set to be unveiled by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region (LWVPPR) on Monday, Nov. 1. According to the LWVPPR, the mural celebrates historic women and the right to vote.

However, the El Paso County Republicans say they're opposed to the art and the message below the mural.

"I feel like this is a racist piece," Vickie Tonkins, chair of the El Paso County Republicans says. Tonkins told KRDO she doesn't believe the mural or message belongs in a school.

At the base of the mural is a quote that says, "Our voices will be heard, our votes will be cast. Full equity lies before us."

"I look at this, and I see a bunch of minorities, Black, Native American, Asian. I was so disturbed when I saw this, I thought this is about race," said Tonkins.

The mural depicts female historical figures including the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, and Vice President Kamala Harris. However, the mural doesn't specifically bring up race beyond depicting women of color.

There are Caucasians depicted on the mural, including Ginsburg, and people that look like generic civilians. But Tonkins questions the absence of other historical figures, like Susan B. Anthony.

"The whole flow of it had nothing to do with history," Tonkins expressed. "It was more of a propaganda piece."

Shelly Roehrs, a spokesperson for the non-partisan organization, says certain people weren't left out on purpose.

"The league does not have enough money to put all of the women that are so instrumental in the 1920s movement on that mural," Roehrs told KRDO. "We just don't have enough money to do it."

Roehrs says the district saw drafts of the mural before it went up. She also says there is going to be a QR-code added soon that people can scan and read more information on women's history.

"When young girls, young men, pass by this mural, and they're like, "well, that's not all of history," Well, you know what, what you learn in school is not all of history either," said Roehrs.

Still, Tonkins strongly opposes the mural.

"I feel like this is just trying to solidify to young people that if you are white, you are the oppressor. If you are black, you are the oppressed. I will fight against that every day of the week."

KRDO reached out to District 11 to learn more about the district's involvement in this process but didn't hear back.

LWVPPR says it plans to move forward with the unveiling on Nov. 1.