Containment for 403 Fire rises to 92%

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a 9:46 a.m. update Thursday, the 403 Fire burning along the Park County and Teller County line is now 92% contained.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said crews are continuing to mop up and secure the perimeter of the fire to reach full containment.

The 403 Fire remains at 1,518 acres.

403 Fire Facebook Page, April 13, 2023

Officials say smoke is expected as heavy fuel continues to smolder.

The fire was first reported two weeks ago on March 30.

According to investigators, the 403 Fire was caused by someone dumping ash from a fireplace into their backyard.

Nearby residents were forced to evacuate for several days but have since been allowed back home.