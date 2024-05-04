Windy with showers this weekend

SATURDAY: We start chilly in the 30s and 40s, with temperatures warming up to the 60s and 70s for our afternoon highs. Winds are slightly weaker than Friday, with 30 MPH gusts across the San Luis Valley and eastern plains. A fire weather watch is in place across the southeastern plains due to drier weather in that area. Meanwhile showers will pop up across our higher elevation areas in the afternoon, spilling over the I-25 corridor in the early evening.

SUNDAY: Winds ramp up even higher, with gusts as high as 60 MPH! These are damaging winds and could cause downed trees and power lines. Temperatures warm around 10 degrees higher than Saturday, but those winds will likely make for an unpleasant day outside. A higher chance for consistent rain is confined to the mountains, especially along continental divide and western slope -- although we could see some scattered showers along I-25 and the plains.