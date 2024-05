COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Two right lanes along Interquest Parkway and Northgate Boulevard are closed following a crash.

According to COtrip, the accident was reported at 8:03 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, May 22nd), going northbound.

It’s between Exit 153 and 156.

Drivers are being advised to use the left lanes to continue travel and expect up to 40 minutes of delays.