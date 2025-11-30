Car crash slows traffic on I-25 SB north of Monument

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - One lane is closed on I-25 heading south in El Paso County.

According to COTrip, traffic has slowed heavily for those heading down to Colorado Springs on I-25. The crash happened between Exit 167, Greenland, and Exit 163, County Line Road.

Checking the I-25 cameras, it appears that only one lane is closed, but it's causing slowdowns for all lanes back past the Greenland Exit.

KRDO13 is working to learn more information about the crash and will update this report.

For the most up-to-date information on road closures, visit COTrip.