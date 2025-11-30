Skip to Content
Car crash slows traffic on I-25 SB north of Monument

Published 6:20 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - One lane is closed on I-25 heading south in El Paso County.

According to COTrip, traffic has slowed heavily for those heading down to Colorado Springs on I-25. The crash happened between Exit 167, Greenland, and Exit 163, County Line Road.

Checking the I-25 cameras, it appears that only one lane is closed, but it's causing slowdowns for all lanes back past the Greenland Exit.

KRDO13 is working to learn more information about the crash and will update this report.

For the most up-to-date information on road closures, visit COTrip.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

