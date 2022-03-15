Crash closes N. Marksheffel Rd. in both directions between Barnes and Stetson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of N. Marksheffel Road closed Tuesday evening due to a serious crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, N. Marksheffel Rd. is closed in both directions between Barnes and Stetson Hills.

Alert: Due to a serious injury crash, N Marksheffel Road is closed in both directions between Barnes and Stetson Hills. The crash investigation may take few hours. Please avoid the area and drive safely. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 15, 2022

Police say the crash is under investigation.