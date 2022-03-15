Skip to Content
Crash closes N. Marksheffel Rd. in both directions between Barnes and Stetson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of N. Marksheffel Road closed Tuesday evening due to a serious crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, N. Marksheffel Rd. is closed in both directions between Barnes and Stetson Hills.

Police say the crash is under investigation.

