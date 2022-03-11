Colorado Springs Police: crash after driver goes wrong way on I-25, suspected DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A portion of northbound I-25 was closed Friday morning while police investigated a head-on crash

At 1:22 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were dispatched to an accident on I-25 at mile marker 141. At the scene, police found a two-vehicle collision.

According to police, witnesses said a white sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes. That's when the white sedan hit head-on with a gray sedan traveling northbound.

Police say the driver of the white sedan was taken to Memorial Hospital and vaulted for driving under the influence. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

According to police, Angel Betancourt was arrested.