Identical twins graduate number 1 and 2 in Vista Ridge High School class

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Every high school class across the country has a valedictorian and a salutatorian, but how often are those positions earned by identical twins?

This weekend, Eva and Ella Paddock added their names to that exclusive list. Ella, the valedictorian, and Eva, the salutatorian.

"We're always like striving to be the best, but it's hard when there's someone who's exactly like you doing the exact same stuff, so she always keeps me on my toes, and she always makes sure we're like achieving as much as possible," Ella said.

Both are attending Colorado State University in Fort Collins this Fall. Eva will be studying to become a biomedical engineer, and Ella a sports nutritionist. Staying in the same state, let alone country, to continue their studies has been a rarity for the twins so far.

The pair was born on a United States Air Force base in the United Kingdom. That was where they first started their education. Then they ping-pongged around the globe, going to Texas, then New Jersey, then Germany, before finally coming to Colorado Springs.

The whole time, pushing each other to achieve and supporting each other.

"I get asked a lot how I feel about being like the second because she's the 1st and, you know, comparison and all that," Eva said. "But honestly, I see all the work that she's put in, and I don't think, even including myself, I don't think there's a more deserving individual out there to be valedictorian."

Congratulations to Eva, Ella, and the rest of the Vista Ridge graduating class of 2026!