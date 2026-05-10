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Pedestrian in wheelchair hit and killed by bus

KRDO13
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Published 8:18 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A pedestrian in a wheelchair died Sunday morning after being struck by a commercial bus at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Astrozon Boulevard.

Officers say the collision happened when the pedestrian was traveling southbound in the right-hand turn lane of Powers Boulevard, shutting down southbound Powers Boulevard for several hours.

According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries.

It's early on in the investigation, but speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team is investigating the incident.

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Marina Garcia

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