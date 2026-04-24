CSPD releases briefing video of police shooting near North Academy Boulevard

The entire briefing video is available above. CSPD warns that the footage may be disturbing to some, and viewer discretion is advised.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs Police Department has released a "Significant Event Briefing Video" that shows body-cam video of the police shooting around 10:57 p.m. on April 4 in the 1200 block of North Academy Boulevard.

The shooting left one suspect dead, who has since been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 40-year-old Benjamin Greenfield.

Police say a Metro Task Force made up of CSPD officers and a deputy from the EPSO was conducting proactive enforcement in the area when officers spotted a suspicious vehicle occupied by an adult man and woman they were already familiar with.

After officers approached the vehicle and identified themselves, investigators say the male driver attempted to flee. During that attempt, the vehicle became stuck, leaving it unable to move.

Officers gave repeated commands for both occupants to exit the vehicle and told the driver he was under arrest, warning that deadly force could be used if he did not comply. Police say they broke two windows on the driver's side to introduce chemical irritants, which is when an adult female exited the vehicle and fled.

The female was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

According to CSPD, while officers were continuing to give commands, the male suspect fired at least one shot toward officers. In response, three CSPD officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect. The EPSO deputy on scene did not discharge their weapon.

Per Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) will lead the investigation, and once it is completed, it will be sent to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's office for a determination of whether officers' use of force complied with Colorado law.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.