CSPD releases briefing video of officer-involved shooting near East Bijou

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department has released a "Significant Event Briefing Video" that shows body-cam video of the officer-involved shooting in the 2600 block of East Bijou on Feb.2.

The entire briefing video is available above. CSPD warns that the footage may be disturbing to some and that viewer discretion is advised.

Police say that on Monday, Feb. 2, around 1:30 p.m., a CSPD patrol officer saw a man acting suspiciously near East Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue. This man has since been identified by police as 35-year-old Michael Foster.

CSPD says Foster was wearing a mask that concealed his face on a warm afternoon.

Police say that when Foster saw them, he ran into a building known for prior criminal activity. Around 40 minutes later, CSPD says Foster was spotted again, still wearing the mask, and as soon as he saw officers, he began to run again.

CSPD says Foster refused commands to stop and get on the ground, and after a short chase, the suspect turned and pulled out a handgun, shooting Officer Dan Mork. According to law enforcement, Officer Mork fired at least one shot, striking Foster.

Officer Steven Mibert arrived shortly after and ordered Foster to remain on the ground; however, he attempted to flee, and while Officer Mibert was attempting to gain control of Foster, police say he began reaching for Mibert's gun. Police say Officer Milbert then fired several shots, striking Foster.

CSPD says that after the incident, both Foster and Officer Mork received medical aid and were transported to a local hospital.

According to CSPD, they located a loaded handgun on the scene, which can be seen below.

Officer Mork had serious but not life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital, says police. Foster remains hospitalized in critical but stable conditions, confirms law enforcement.

Police say they were able to confirm that Foster had outstanding felony level warrants, and the gun he had was determined to be stolen.

Foster is being charged with the following, according to CSPD.

Attempted murder of a peace officer

First degree assualt on a peace officer

Two counts of resisting arrest

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

CSPD says in accordance with Colorado law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has initiated an investigation into this incident, and once completed, it will be sent to the Fourth Judicial Attorney's Office to determine whether the officer's use of force was justified under Colorado law.

