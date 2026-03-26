WATCH: CSPD seeks public’s help identifying suspect in kidnapping of 2-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a car and kidnapping the child inside back in January. The child was found safe around two hours after the initial incident was reported.

CSPD has released the following photos of video surveillance footage that shows moments shortly before the kidnapping of the suspect in the neighborhood. The video can be watched above.

Police describe the suspect as White or Hispanic, average height and build, with reddish-brown hair in a ponytail, wearing a black sweatshirt, Camouflage-style pants, and “flip-flop” or “slides” shoes.

CSPD asks that if you know this person's identity, you contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

KRDO13 previously spoke with the family of the little boy who was kidnapped. They shared this statement that reads in part:

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community, and the quick response by the Colorado Springs Police Department to quickly locate Geovani safe and sound. At this time, our family is fully cooperating and working closely with law enforcement to locate the suspect in this case. In the meantime, our sole focus is the health and well-being of our little boy. We are deeply grateful for all the support, concern, and well wishes that have been expressed.” -The family of Geovani Salazar-President

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CSPD said the little boy was in the back seat of a Kia Seltos when it was stolen from the King Street Apartments, in the 2700 block of King Street, around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20.

That day, around 4:30 p.m., CSPD told KRDO13 that an Amber Alert was in the process, but they wanted to get this information out as soon as possible, so they released it on social media ahead of time. The Amber Alert officially came out around 4:50 p.m.

At 5 p.m., CSPD announced that he was found safe, though they have not located a suspect. CSPD says the little boy was found in the abandoned stolen car.

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